Rome [Italy], February 24 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, today discussed cooperation between the UAE and Italy as part of their strategic partnership.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the UAE President and the Italian Prime Minister at Chigi Palace in Rome as part of his state visit to Italy. She welcomed him and the accompanying delegation, expressing her hope that the visit would provide a strong impetus in advancing bilateral cooperation.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing development of their relations, particularly in economy, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, and cultural exchange. They reaffirmed that their strategic partnership serves as a key framework to advance ties and fulfil their people's aspirations for further growth and prosperity.

He noted that UAE-Italy relations date back to the first year of the UAE's founding as a nation and have grown over the years into a strategic partnership. He affirmed the UAE's commitment to achieving the aims of this partnership and elevating it to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership to serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.

He stated that the non-oil trade volume between the two countries reached USD 14.1 billion in 2024, marking a 21.2 per cent increase compared to 2023. He emphasised that trade exchange between the two nations is expected to continue growing through enhanced cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also highlighted the shared interests of the UAE and Italy in sustainability and renewable energy, in addition to artificial intelligence and innovation.

Additionally, he underscored the cultural dimension of UAE-Italy relations and the two countries' commitment to strengthening cultural exchange and collaboration while deepening people-to-people ties.

He expressed hope that the UAE's announced USD 40 billion investment in Italy would contribute to the development and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

For her part, Giorgia Meloni emphasised her country's keenness to continue strengthening cooperation with the UAE to serve shared interests.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several members of the delegation accompanying the UAE President; ministers, and senior officials from the Italian side. (ANI/WAM)

