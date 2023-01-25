Islamabad, Jan 25 (PTI) UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a private visit, days after the Gulf emirate pledged USD 3 billion to provide critical support to the cash-strapped country's depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Bin Zayed landed at Rahim Yar Khan, a city in southern Punjab, and was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two leaders held a meeting at the airport and agreed to further enhance the bilateral ties in various fields, according to an official statement.

"During their meeting at the airport, both the leaders expressed their resolve to further enhance brotherly relations between the two countries," the statement read.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and emphasised that both countries would work on the understandings reached between the two leaders during his visit to the UAE.

Sharif said he was "extremely delighted" to receive the royal guest.

"Building on our last meeting, we discussed ways & means to further strengthen our brotherly relations,” Sharif said in a tweet.

Sharif visited the UAE earlier this month during which Bin Zayed agreed to roll over the existing loan of USD 2 billion and provide USD 1 billion additional loan.

On his part, the Gulf leader said the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father laid the foundation of their bilateral ties.

He further stated that he considered Pakistan as his second home and assured the Prime Minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the two key supporters of Pakistan who come to its rescue when the chips are down.

Pakistan is battling to fix its economic and political fissures amidst a parochial political rivalry between former premier Imran Khan and the current government.

The country faces a serious crisis as its foreign reserves are down to USD 5.8 billion, which includes deposits worth USD 5 billion from Saudi Arabia and China with specific conditions of use.

