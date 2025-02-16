UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Manturov conveyed to Nahyan the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with his best wishes for the UAE's continued progress. In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings to President Putin, expressing his hopes for further development and prosperity for Russia and its people.

Also Read | Illegal Indian Migrants Deported by US: Third US Military Plane With 112 Illegal Indian Immigrants Lands at Amritsar Airport (Watch Videos).

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Manturov discussed growing UAE-Russia ties and ways to advance shared interests, benefiting both nations and their peoples. The discussions took place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting also covered a number of issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on various topics.

Also Read | Family Day in Canada 2025: Know Date, Aim and Significance of the Day That Encourages People To Spend Quality Time With Loved Ones.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence; Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)