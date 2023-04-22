Dubai [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a letter to Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, President of the Republic of Chad.

The letter included an invitation to COP28, which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The letter was delivered by Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad. (ANI/WAM)

