Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): During his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the tomb of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, where the UAE President laid a wreath.

He also visited the Martyrs' Lane, placing a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial.

Accompanying during his visit to the tomb and Martyrs' Lane were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Welcoming His Highness upon his arrival were Eldar Azizov, Mayor of Baku, and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

