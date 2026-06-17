World News | UAE Provides Support to Contain Ebola Outbreak

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has provided support to bolster the World Health Organisation's efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in Africa. It was done via the UAE Aid Agency.

Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE's commitment to providing urgent relief to mitigate the impact of crises and disasters as part of its humanitarian mission and global responsibility. "The UAE is determined to extend its support in combating diseases and epidemics that threaten humanity anywhere, in coordination with governments, international organizations, and relevant regional institutions," he explained.

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He added, "Reports and data from the World Health Organization have demonstrated the seriousness of the active spread of Bundibugyo cross-border Ebola virus strain. This necessitates a doubling of international efforts to prevent its transmission among different age groups in Africa, a goal the UAE is working on in partnership with various governments and UN organizations."

Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan has also noted that the UAE continues its multifaceted health support and assistance to affected communities by providing medical aid, supplying approved vaccines and necessary medications, and working with international and local organizations to provide the best possible healthcare at designated treatment centres.

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Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, recently warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remained out of control. He pointed to several challenges, including the difficulty of isolating and monitoring contacts of infected individuals and emphasized the importance of 90% isolation to halt the contagion. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)