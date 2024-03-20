Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], March 20 (ANI/WAM): The Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department intercepted two attempts to smuggle nearly 11 kilogrammes of drugs over the past week.

The drugs were found hidden in the bags of two passengers upon their arrival to the country at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Customs officers were suspicious of the two passengers and relied on their security instincts, training, and quick thinking to pay attention to the finer details.

The two were suspected of carrying drugs and their luggage was thoroughly searched. It later turned out that the contraband was hidden in a professional manner.

The seized items and the two persons were handed over to concerned authorities to complete relevant security procedures.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mahrazi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Customs, lauded the role played by customs personnel in protecting the country and combatting customs violations and smuggling crimes.

This success was the result of the support for the department's customs inspection cadres through a series of intensive training courses, which taught them inspection procedures and provided them with the necessary capacities and tools to perform their work to the fullest.(ANI/WAM)

