Sharjah [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): The Rubu' Qarn Creating Future Leaders and Innovators concluded its promotional campaign, "Rubu' Qarn Station", where the fourth station was held on Khorfakkan Beach.

The event had a huge turnout, with about 391 visitors and participants.

The event aimed to introduce the attendees to the Rubu' Qarn and its subsidiaries. It highlighted the foundation's prominent role in attracting and developing the skills of its members to prepare influential generations capable of leading the nation in the future.

More than 10 creative workshops were held at the fourth station, which lasted from December 22-24, carried out by Rubu' Qarn's elect members. (ANI/WAM)

