Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): As part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts, the Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has set sail from Hamriyah Port in Dubai, heading towards Al Arish, Egypt.

This initiative is part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Also Read | Russia Reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Face-Off, Says Ukrainian President's US Visit 'Complete Political and Diplomatic Failure'.

The ship carried 5,820 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medicines, medical equipment, and shelter materials, to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people amid dire humanitarian conditions.

This initiative aligns with the UAE leadership's directives, reaffirming the country's steadfast humanitarian commitment to providing aid and relief to those in need.

Also Read | Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

Several humanitarian organisations are contributing to this effort, including: the Emirates Red Crescent; the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; the Fujairah Charity Association; the Dar Al Ber Society; the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work; Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation; Sharjah Charity International; International Charity Organisation; the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation; Al Etihad Charity Foundation, and the Al Ihsan Charity Association.

The dispatch of this aid-laden ship is part of a series of UAE-led humanitarian initiatives aimed at providing urgent relief to Palestinians, underscoring the country's unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes across the region. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)