World News | UAE: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 Hosts Empowering Workshops for Entrepreneurs

Sharjah [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2025) commenced on Saturday in UAE with tailored workshops and interactive sessions formed the backbone of this year's event, equipping entrepreneurs with essential tools, strategies, and firsthand insights crucial for navigating today's competitive business landscape.

Australian internet sensation Brooke Bellamy captivated audiences with her session titled "How I Became the Internet's Favorite Baker." Sharing her journey from a struggling startup to an online sensation, Brooke emphasised the transformative power of storytelling in building a devoted community around her brand. Reflecting on her early challenges, Brooke recalled, "I had an amazing bakery, but no customers walked through the door." Leveraging social media, particularly TikTok, she discovered that personal narratives resonated deeply with her audience, propelling her business into the limelight with over 4 million followers today.

Brooke, the founder of Brooki Bakehouse, underscored the importance of engaging content and authenticity in digital marketing. 'It's not just about selling cakes; it's about sharing my life', she remarked, highlighting how genuine connections and creative storytelling fostered her business growth.

Concurrently, the 'Business Taxes 101' workshop, led by Saahil Sharma and Simon Zaater from Andersen Tax, demystified the UAE's evolving tax landscape. Addressing VAT, Corporate Tax, and compliance essentials, the session positioned taxation as a strategic business lever rather than a mere obligation. Practical insights on VAT clauses, exemptions, and cross-border transactions were emphasised, with a call for startups to stay informed and seek expert advice for optimal tax management.

In another highlight, innovator Niki Skeene explored 'Social Intelligence in the Age of AI', advocating for emotional and communicative prowess as pivotal to entrepreneurial success. Skeene cautioned against over-reliance on AI's human-like responses, urging attendees to balance technological integration with human interaction strategies. His session emphasised the significance of body language, storytelling, and interpersonal skills in building meaningful professional relationships.

The first day of the festival also hosted workshops like 'The Creator's Playbook: From Passion to Profession' by Emirati slam poet Salem Attas, and 'Prototyping for Entrepreneurs' by Ismael Touq from SoiLAB, enriching participants with diverse perspectives and practical knowledge essential for entrepreneurial endeavours.

SEF 2025 continues to be a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering an environment where ideas flourish and businesses thrive. As SEF unfolds, it promises to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and inspiration needed to shape the future of business and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

