Sharjah [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announces the opening of its latest exhibition, "The Art of Architectural Ornamentations in the Emirate of Sharjah - A Photography Exhibition," hosted at Bait Al Naboodah.

Inaugurated by Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of SMA in the presence of the exhibition participants, the exhibition opens its doors to visitors from February 17, 2024, and aims to inspire audiences for a period of six months.

The choice of Bait Al Naboodah as the venue is attributed to its rich historical significance, central location in Sharjah, and stunning architectural design.

The house features wooden columns influenced by Roman architecture and a unique backdrop of designs sourced from India by Obaid Al Naboodah, adding to its cultural richness.

Its architecture, adorned with intricate wooden and plaster decorations inspired by Islamic art--including floral motifs, geometric shapes, and calligraphy--enhances its historical and aesthetic value.

The Director General of SMA highlighted that the exhibition showcases a fusion of beauty and heritage through various architectural styles, aligning with Sharjah's renewed identity as a beacon of creativity and heritage, encapsulating the Emirate's historical narrative.

"This event is a significant platform to showcase Sharjah's dedicated efforts in preserving its cultural and architectural heritage," she said.

"It mirrors the emirate's creative essence through its distinctive architectural styles that blend history with modernity, showcased in iconic structures like beautiful mosque domes and other cultural landmarks."

The exhibition features creative photographs from three talented photographers selected from 85 contestants in a competition organized by the Authority for individuals aged 15 and above between September and November last year where a panel of experts from the Emirates Photography Society evaluated and shortlisted the outstanding images for display.

Ten works were chosen for display, narrating through their unique perspectives the story of Islamic art and the contemporary essence of the vibrant emirate.

These images capture the unique architectural narratives of Sharjah, incorporating Islamic elements like floral patterns, geometric designs, and calligraphy, offering a special experience for photography enthusiasts, professionals, and architectural aficionados to delve into the beauty of architectural decorations and discover the unique characteristics of Sharjah's buildings.

Among the featured photographs is the entrance to Bait Al Naboodah Majlis, depicting traditional Emirati door designs and heritage floral decorations, and an image of Bank Street showcasing a graffiti mural, a visual spectacle on a building's wall.

Additionally, the exhibition includes images of Sharjah Mosque, the largest in the emirate, celebrated for its intricate architectural decorations, as well as the Central Souk, an iconic structure printed on the UAE five-dirham note, known for its beautiful domes, distinctive, blue-coloured walls, arches, and geometric decorations.

The University City Hall, illuminated during the Sharjah Light Festival, also features, highlighting its elegant architectural elements inspired by Arab culture.

Accompanying the exhibition, the Authority has organized workshops aligned with the event's goals, including the "Basic Principles of Photography" workshop in collaboration with the Emirates Photography Society and photographer Tahani Al-Arsali.

Additionally, a "Traditional Ornamentations" workshop, starting Sunday, February 18, and running until August 18, offers participants a chance to explore the architectural beauty of Bait Al Naboodah, enriching their appreciation of Sharjah's cultural legacy. (ANI/WAM)

