New York [US], June 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, participated in the UN Chiefs of Police Summit (2024) as the sponsoring country. The summit is being held at the UN headquarters in New York from June 26 to 27. This participation aligns with the UAE's commitment to enhancing global efforts for security, stability, and peace worldwide.

The summit is considered the largest gathering of ministers, police chiefs, and senior representatives of regional police organisations worldwide.

It is a biennial event attended by police leaders from member states to participate and hold bilateral talks, aiming to enhance peace, security, and international development for all, and to elevate levels of cooperation in the policing and security fields among member states.

In his opening speech, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for sponsoring the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2024).

He mentioned that the UAE has contributed to various activities related to the United Nations Police, including hosting several conferences to assess the performance of United Nations Police leaders over the past two years in Abu Dhabi. This has enhanced the UAE's contribution and role in promoting dialogues with international organisations and improving police competencies.

The UAE has also hosted training courses to improve the capabilities of UN Police personnel and enhance the leadership of female UN Police members. Additionally, several officers from the UAE Ministry of Interior have been accredited as certified trainers for various UN Police roles.

The Ministry of Interior has participated in periodic field visits to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Central African Republic.

During the summit, the UAE delegation emphasised the Ministry of Interior's commitment, guided by the nation's wise leadership, to continuous cooperation with countries and international organisations, especially in security and policing, to combat all types of crime. They also acknowledged the strategic partnership with the United Nations Police and their efforts in the global initiative for law enforcement agencies on climate (I2LEC).

The aligned policies of the United Arab Emirates, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the nation, have played a crucial role in resolving many international and regional issues. The UAE's journey of empowerment and development has continued under the vision, support, and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The delegation reiterated the UAE Ministry of Interior's dedication to international and regional efforts for global security and stability, wishing success to the summit participants in fostering prosperity and a decent life for all people.

On the sidelines of the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (2024), the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC) hosted a panel discussion titled "Guardians of the Earth: Global Law Enforcement Strategies for Environmental Protection." Representatives of the global law enforcement community attended the panel to raise awareness of the impact of police operations on environmental crimes and climate change.

The discussion aimed to showcase best practices, share valuable lessons, and enhance international cooperation to strengthen global law enforcement strategies for environmental protection. (ANI/WAM)

