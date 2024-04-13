Seoul [South Korea], April 13 (ANI/WAM): The General Assembly of the Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation (AMPC) elected the new board members of the AMPC during a meeting held today, Friday, in Seoul, South Korea.

Dr Huda Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation, won the seat of Vice President of AMPC, after receiving 10 votes out of 21. Japan, Singapore, and Kazakhstan likewise won vice president seats as South Korea won the president seat.

Dr. Huda Al Matroushi expressed her delight at being elected by the AMPC General Assembly thanking all members for their trust.(ANI/WAM)

