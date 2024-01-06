Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): The 11th edition of the UAE President's Cup Falcon Competition will kick off next Friday in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club at the Al Falah Field.

The competition will run for 16 days until 27th January, an increase from the previous 12 days. The competition aims to preserve the achievements of the past, support the UAE's heritage and ancestral sports in line with its mission and values.

The championship features seven categories, which are "Sheikhs," "Public Owners," "Public Open," "Public Amateurs," "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," "Local Production" and "Ladies." With 92 diverse rounds, the event also features the largest number of rounds in the history of falconry events.

Local falcon farms play a key role in preserving and promoting unique falcon breeds, and three prominent farms are participating this year which are "Desert Falcons," "Al Wathba Falcons" and "Nad Al Shiba."

The championship is important for enthusiasts of authentic national heritage, attracting falconers from many regions and GCC countries, who will compete for titles in this grand event. (ANI/WAM)

