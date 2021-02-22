London [UK], February 22 (ANI): More than 17.5 million people in the United Kingdom or more than 1 in 3 adults have now had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the country aims to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (local time).

The UK Prime Minister tweeted, "More than 17.5 million people have now had their first dose; that's more than 1 in 3 adults in the UK. I want to see the rollout go further and faster in the coming weeks, so we are now aiming to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July."

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United Kingdom is 4,127,573, while the death toll stands at 120,810, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

