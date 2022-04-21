London [UK], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom is banning imports of silver, wood products and high-quality goods, including caviar, from Russia under sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, the UK Department of International Trade said on Thursday.

"The new sanctions - announced today (Thursday, April 21) by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - will include import bans on silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar," the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the British government has also decided to increase tariffs by 35 percentage points on Russian and Belarusian products, including diamond and rubber, worth in total around 130 million pounds sterling (USD 169.5 million).

Earlier in April, the UK banned imports of iron and steel from Russia and Belarus, exports of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods, and stopped supporting export finance for the two countries. (ANI/Sputnik)

