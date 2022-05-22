London [UK], May 22 (ANI): Karnataka Information Technology - Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Ashwath Narayan who is in the UK, met Clare Walsh, Institute of Analytics (IoA) - Head of Education, and Rosie Sweeney, IoA- Head of Memberships, on the side-lines of the World Education Forum.

IoA is a UK-based not-for-profit organisation for analytics and data science professionals.

Also Read | Turkey Blackmails NATO, Being Only Country Benefiting From the Ukraine War.

IoA has proposed a specialised funded program for selected 1000 engineering graduates from the government colleges of Karnataka and a fully-funded data literacy program for the schools.

Clare after meeting Karnataka Minister said that the program for selected Engineering Graduates will be undertaken in association with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Fukushima.

Clare has also proposed 100 funded IoA membership to the Government Employees working in the Department of Information Technology. In this regard an exclusive program on data literacy among the government employees will be executed to help them improve their analytics skills, she said.

"As India continues to modernise its education and adopt technology across all spheres of life, including education and financial empowerment, it is evident that the netizens need to be highly data responsible and use the data to make better decisions," Clare opined.

Stating that the use of analytics and data science is not limited to high-tech industries, he added, that its users can add value to the operations of many organisations, including that of the government departments. It will facilitate the learning and career development of government employees by giving them access to resources and networking opportunities, she said.

Explaining the benefits, Rosie Sweeney said, "As part of the membership, the government of Karnataka would be able to promote job opportunities through the IoA social media channels and have exclusive invites to participate in IoA careers fairs and other networking events. Further, it will facilitate learning and career development of government employees by giving them access to resources and networking opportunities."

The move is in line with IoA's partnership with the State Government on the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, which is set to bring together leading technology companies and start-ups in IT, biotech, and the deep tech who have been using analytics and data science to drive innovation in their businesses and predict future market trends.

Tom Joseph, ED, ISDC, and Officeholders of the Institute were also present during this meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)