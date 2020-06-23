London, Jun 23 (PTI) A cookie factory in the UK which supplies McVities biscuits has reported coronavirus cases among five of its staff members, prompting health officials to investigate the COVID-19 infections.

Public Health England (PHE) said it was aware of cases at the Pladis Factory in the South Wigston village in the south of Leicester.

"Public Health England is aware of the cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the Pladis Factory in South Wigston and supporting the companies involved," a Public Health England statement said.

An unnamed employee from the factory claimed that five members of staff at the 250-employee factory had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Most workers have no option but to risk going into work, also the factory employees are a lot of BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) workers who are more at risk and many are from deprived areas,” the employee told ‘Leicestershire Live'.

“Workers are scared to take time off... the factory has remained open throughout the lockdown and they just keep going. The screens put in place to keep workers apart are actually a space constraint which could lead to injuries when trying to work,” the employee said.

Pladis Factory said it was in contact with local health authorities this week and was taking necessary health measures.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people, and over the last few months we've followed all the official advice, stepped up our cleaning regime throughout our site and put in place comprehensive social distancing measures,” a spokesperson said.

“We do not comment on individual cases. However, we can confirm that we are being open and transparent with our colleagues if and when a colleague reports a confirmed case of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

The factory said it had social distancing measures at the site, which includes screening, barriers and staggering start times to prevent crowds of workers arriving at the same time.

“Colleagues who are self-isolating receive full pay to ensure they feel no pressure to be at the site while unwell,” the spokesperson said.

