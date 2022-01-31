Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at combat positions in Donetsk Region. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

London [UK], January 31 (ANI): The UK is weighing more troop deployment in Estonia amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News on Sunday said that Britain is considering deployment of extra troops to defend NATO member nations to deter Russia, reported NHK World.

Truss told that the UK is offering to deploy extra troops into Estonia, providing more air support across the Black Sea and supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine.

She said the move is intended to make sure Ukraine and NATO countries in the region are "in the best possible position" if Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to stage an incursion into Ukraine, reported NHK World.

Moreover, Truss announced that she will visit Ukraine this week and Moscow next week as part of her diplomatic efforts to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But she added the UK plans to announce toughened sanctions targeting "more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement on Saturday, saying "If President Putin chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe."

He added, "Ukraine must be free to choose its own future." Johnson is expected to hold telephone talks with Putin in the coming days, reported NHK World.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Ukraine conflict is set to take place on Monday (today) with Norway chairing the Security Council.

The US and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Washington has threatened massive sanctions should Russia decide to advance on Ukraine.

However, Russia has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country. Moscow views the allegations as a pretext for the deployment of NATO military equipment close to Russian borders. (ANI)

