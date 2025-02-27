New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The United Kingdom has launched a campaign to raise awareness against visa fraud in Punjab, titled 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho', encouraging people travelling to the UK to check facts and stay safe, and visa guidance freely available on the UK's government website or even through Whatsapp.

"Campaign will raise awareness of visa scam tactics in Punjab, helping protect people from exploitation, financial loss, and emotional distress. It encourages those travelling to the UK to check facts and stay safe. Visa application guidance is freely available on gov.uk, and via a new WhatsApp support line," read a statement from the British High Commission.

The UK Government launched the 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign on February 27 to help protect Indian citizens from the physical, financial, and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration.https://x.com/UKinIndia/status/1895084296731513134

The campaign includes a new dedicated WhatsApp support line (+91 70652 51380) in English and Punjabi. This line will help identify common visa scam tactics and provide access to official guidance for those seeking legal routes to travel to the UK.

This was launched at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar in the presence of Ashok Kumar Mittal, the university's Chancellor and Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha.

Alongside the WhatsApp line, the campaign will highlight the warning signs of visa scams, according to the British High Commission's statement. People will be advised to look out for common spurious claims such as the promise of jobs in the UK, no requirement for English-language tests (IELTS), and exorbitant fees.

"Visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation. A person found committing visa fraud could receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK. Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration. The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud," the High Commission's statement read.

The British Deputy High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, mentioned, "The opportunity to visit, study, and work in the UK has never been greater. Indian nationals continue to receive the largest share of UK visit and work visas. However, young people's dreams are being exploited, and too many are becoming victims of visa fraud. That's why we are launching the Visa Fraud Ton Bacho campaign. The campaign seeks to raise awareness of the risks and help people to check the facts on safe and legal routes to the UK."

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, said that the British value the contributions the people of Punjab have made but also want to ensure that people's dream of coming to the UK is fulfilled "safely and legally."

She said, "Punjab is known for its hardworking and ambitious people who have made significant contributions both in the UK and globally. We want to ensure that these dreams are fulfilled safely and legally. We urge people to spread the 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' message and help protect individuals from falling victim to fraudulent agents." (ANI)

