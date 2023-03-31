London [UK], March 31 (ANI): A United Kingdom Court on Thursday cleared the extradition of Jayesh Patel, wanted in India in connection to the murder of an advocate in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The court has sent the case to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman to sign off on the ruling.

After a series of hearings in the case, District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths on Thursday gave her judgement at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

While handing down her judgement, Sarah-Jane Griffiths noted, "I am satisfied to the necessary standard that the extradition request contains sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case."

Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths in her judgement said, "I find that the Defendant's extradition to India to face a criminal prosecution complies with his Convention Rights within the meaning of the Human Rights Act 1998."

Her judgement further reads, "I am satisfied to the necessary standard that there are no bars to this extradition request, as provided for by the 2003 Act, nor does extradition amount to an abuse of process in this case."

In her judgement, Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths concluded, "In accordance with the provision of section 87(3) of the [Extradition] 2003 Act I am sending this case to the Secretary of State for a decision as to whether the Defendant is to be extradited."

Jayesh Patel alias Jaysukh Ranpariya was subjected to an Interpol Red Notice and was arrested in London in March 2021.

The case pertains to the alleged killing of an advocate Kirit Joshi in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Speaking to ANI, Jamnagar SP Premsukh Delu said, "A court in London has given the judgement on Jayesh Patel's extradition, and the Gujarat police have been conveyed for the same through an email."

"Legal proceedings were on for a long time. For the past year, we were appearing in the London court via video conferencing once a fortnight."

SP further said, "Jayesh Patel was not ready to come to India. However, Gujarat police gave the evidence and the assurances as well as affidavits sought by the court."

He said that the Home Department of Gujarat helped the police in the case and the procedure was carried out smoothly.

On being asked about when Patel will be brought to India, SP added, "The London District Court has given its decision on the extradition. However, there is a procedure that needs to be followed on part of the Home Department, which will take some time." (ANI)

