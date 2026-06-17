World News | UK MP Calls for Deportation of Pak Rape Gang Members Grooming Teens

London [UK], June 17 (ANI): Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom has read aloud the harrowing testimonies by the victims of UK's alleged 'rape gangs' which comprised of chiefly Pakistani men.

Lowe said that the victims in their testimonies revealed that their race and religion played a crucial role in their abuse.

Also Read | Tom Holland CONFIRMS Wedding to Zendaya, Reveals Details of Their Private Nuptials.

"Comments were constantly made suggesting that white girls, the Christian girls, were viewed as having fewer morals or lower values, whereas Muslim girls were described by some of the men as having dignity and higher moral standing. These comparisons were used to justify the way I was treated and to further humiliate and control me," he read from a testimony.

Lowe said in a post on X, "The Rape Gang Inquiry - what happens next. I intend to use my parliamentary privilege to name perpetrators and their enablers in the chamber. This will be done incredibly carefully with our legal team involved every step of the way to ensure that no future prosecutions are jeopardised. We are cooperating with the authorities in order to help cases be opened and reopened, but my faith in the system to independently deliver justice is not high. That is why we are pursuing private prosecutions and civil litigation. A target list has been identified, and it continues to grow. This all has to be handled very carefully, for obvious reasons, but I am determined to act. We have had enough talk, now we need to act. Our aim is straightforward. Put people in prison. Deliver justice. Finally. We will act. Not talk."

Also Read | NetJets Private Jet N523QS From Mexico Crashes While Approaching Laredo International Airport in Texas; Video Surfaces.

Lowe called for the rape gang offenders to be deported.

"Our inquiry report proves that without doubt there is an undeniable link between religion and the rape gangs. Islam. As a country, we need to find the courage to finally say so. The mass rape of vulnerable working class white girls by gangs of primarily Pakistani Muslim men is pure unfettered evil. Our report outlines in great detail what has happened, why it happened and what we need to do to stop it from happening again. This is an important day."

Lowe said he intends to us his position as an MP to ensure that justice was delivered to the targets of such grooming gangs.

"I intend to use my parliamentary privilege to name perpetrators and their enablers in the chamber. This will be done incredibly carefully with our legal team involved every step of the way to ensure that no future prosecutions are jeopardised. We are cooperating with the authorities in order to help cases be opened and reopened, but my faith in the system to independently deliver justice is not high...That is why we are pursuing private prosecutions and civil litigation. A target list has been identified, and it continues to grow. This all has to be handled very carefully, for obvious reasons, but I am determined to act. We have had enough talk, now we need to act. Our aim is straightforward. Put people in prison. Deliver justice. Finally," he posted on X.

The report noted that the 'sheer evil' continues to be perpetrated by chiefly Pakistani Muslim men against vulnerable young white women and girls in communities up and down the UK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)