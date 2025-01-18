London [UK], January 18 (ANI): Conservative UK MP Bob Blackman tabled a motion in the UK Parliament to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the 'genocide' and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

The motion states that the House with sadness marks the 35th anniversary of the coordinated attacks by cross-border Islamic terrorists and their supporters on the minority Hindu population of Kashmir valley in 1990. The motion condemned the "desecration" of holy sites in Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to protect the rights of Hindus in the UK.

The motion noted that "properties belonging to the minority Hindu community in Kashmir continue to be occupied."

It called on the Indian government to enact the proposed "Panun Kashmir Genocide Crime Punishment and Atrocities Prevention Bill in the Indian Parliament" and urged the UK Government to commemorate 19 January as "Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Day."

"That this House commemorates with deep sadness and disappointment the 35th anniversary of the coordinated attacks in January 1990 by cross-border Islamic terrorists and their supporters on the minority Hindu population of Kashmir valley; expresses its condolences to its British Hindu citizens, whose friends and family were killed, raped, injured and who were displaced by force in this planned massacre; condemns the desecration of holy sites in Jammu and Kashmir," the motion read.

It further "vows to protect the rights of Hindus in the UK, including the right to demand justice; is concerned that Kashmiri Hindu minority that fled persecution have still not seen justice or recognition of the atrocities committed against them in 35 years; deplores those sponsoring such cross-border terrorist attacks; is concerned that organisations supporting terror are thriving in the UK; notes that the international principle of responsibility to protect obliges individual States and the international community to take effective measures to prevent the commission of genocide and crimes against humanity as suffered by Kashmiri Hindus; urges the Government of India to fulfil its long-standing international commitment to recognise and acknowledge the genocide of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

