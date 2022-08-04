London, Aug 4 (PTI) The UK Parliament has closed down its TikTok account days after its launch as MPs raised concerns over allegations that data could be shared with the Chinese government.

A number of British MPs, including those sanctioned by China last year, jointly wrote to the Speakers of both the House of Commons and House of Lords to call for the account which went live on July 27 to be taken down.

The lead author of the letter, Pakistani-origin Conservative Party MP Nus Ghani, tweeted the correspondence, which said that TikTok executives "were unable to reassure MPs that the company could prevent data transfer".

“Based on members' feedback, we are closing the pilot UK Parliament TikTok account earlier than we had planned,” a Parliament spokesperson said.

“The account was a pilot initiative while we tested the platform as a way of reaching younger audiences with relevant content about Parliament,” the spokesperson said.

MPs who signed the joint letter of objection included Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee and a former Tory leadership candidate, and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader – who were sanctioned by Beijing last year as a tit-for-tat retaliation over the UK government's sanctions against Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations against its Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang province.

"The prospect of [Chinese Premier] Xi Jinping's government having access to personal data on our children's phones ought to be a cause for major concern," the letter reads.

TikTok, whose parent company is China-based ByteDance, denies Chinese government links and claims that all data is stored in the US and Singapore, which would move to Ireland in 2023 when a new data centre opens. It insists that “the TikTok platform does not operate in China and we have never provided user data to the Chinese government”.

“While it is disappointing that Parliament will no longer be able to connect with the millions of people who use TikTok in the UK, we reiterate the offer to reassure those members of Parliament who raised concerns and clarify any inaccuracies about our platform,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

The social media platform also pointed out that many UK government departments and politicians continue to use TikTok, including Number 10 Downing Street and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

