London [UK], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced getting inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine the next day.

The country is currently vaccinating those over 50, which includes 56-year-old Johnson, who has been waiting for his turn just like everyone else.

"As it happens, I'm getting mine tomorrow. And the center where I'm getting jabbed is currently using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for those receiving their first dose, and that is the one I'll be having," Johnson said at a press conference.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has lately been under intense scrutiny in light of reports about some recipients developing blood clots after vaccination. However, the European Medicines Agency has announced it failed to find a link between the vaccine and increased risks of thrombosis.

The UK has already inoculated over 25 million people with the first dose and more than 1.7 million with the second. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)