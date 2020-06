World News | UK PM Unhurt in Car Crash as Protester Runs at Convoy Outside Parliament

London, Jun 17 (PTI) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was involved in a crash outside the gates of Parliament in London on Wednesday as a protester rushed towards his convoy.

Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

Also Read | Four Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Critically Injured in Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops, Are Stable, Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the UK PM's silver Jaguar as his driver slammed the brakes, resulting in a major dent.

"I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Also Read | Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video.

The protester, believed to be a Kurdish activist, is seen being grabbed by Scotland Yard officers on duty near the Palace of Westminster and has since been arrested.

Johnson's motorcade quickly sped away from the scene following the incident, as security officials were heard shouting "stay back" to members of the public and protesters who regularly gather in and around Parliament Square.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)