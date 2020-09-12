London, Sep 12 (AP) UK counter-terrorism police have arrested a man in his 20s after a package containing a small improvised explosive device was sent to a residential address in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was detained in Cambridge on Saturday morning on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested for ‘Attempted Sexual Assault’ in a Bar in Corsica, Former UFC Star Denies Allegations; Released Later.

It said armed officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Armed Response Unit were deployed during the arrest “as a precautionary measure." The Met said the man had been taken into custody at a south London police station and that officers were searching two addresses in Cambridge.

In a statement, the Met said specialist officers attended reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood in north London and "made safe what was assessed to be a small improvised explosive device.” (AP)

Also Read | Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK to Resume After Brief Pause Over Volunteer’s Illness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)