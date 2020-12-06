Moscow [Russia], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed during a phone conversation on Saturday to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening.

"In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas. Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues," a joint statement, released by the UK prime minister's office, read.

Also Read | Cyber Attack in Moscow: PickPoint Online Order Delivery Service Hacked by Unknown Hackers.

These issues include level playing field, governance and fisheries, according to the statement.

"Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved. We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels. We will speak again on Monday evening," the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Anti-Vaxxers Pose a Threat to COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s How Misinformation and Fake News Can Challenge Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)