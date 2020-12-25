London [UK], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 39,036 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,188,587, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Another 574 people have died within 28 days of the first positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 69,625, the data showed.

Some 173,875 people received a positive result on Dec. 10-16 in England, which is the highest weekly total of positive coronavirus cases since the Test and Trace scheme began in May, according to figures from the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace.

Almost two million people were tested at least once in England during that period, increasing by 12 per cent over the previous week.

Regarding vaccination, some 616,933 people in Britain have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between on Dec. 8-20, according to figures released on Thursday by the government. (ANI/Xinhua)

