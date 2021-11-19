London [UK], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain registered 44,242 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 97,66,153, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also reported a further 157 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,43,716. These death tolls only include people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,079 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in total, the country recorded 9,65,000 coronavirus cases in the week to November 13. This is the first time the number has fallen under a million since October.

The ONS said cases continued to decrease in England and Wales, remained uncertain in Northern Ireland and did not change in Scotland.

Meanwhile, England's coronavirus reproduction value, also known as the R number, is estimated between 0.8 to one, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

An R-value between 0.8 and one means, on average, every 10 people infected will go on to infect between eight and 10 other people.

More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 24 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

