Another 6,187 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,325,315, according to official figures released Friday.The country also reported another 70 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,515. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.More than 29.3 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.Earlier Friday, official figures showed that Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has increased slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9.This week's R number is up slightly from last week's, which was between 0.6 and 0.9. All schools reopened on March 8 as the first step of the British government's roadmap exiting the lockdown.The R number represents the average number of people each infected person goes on to infect. The current figure means that every 10 people will infect between seven and nine other people on average. When the figure is above one, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

