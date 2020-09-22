London, Sep 22 (AP) The UK has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, in the latest spike of the epidemic that has seen restrictions tightened across the country.

Figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show a daily increase of 4,926 new cases, up from Monday's figure of 4,368. The UK has not recorded 5,000 daily cases since early May.

Though more testing is taking place now, the government's scientific advisers say the proportion of the tests turning out positive for the virus is much higher than it was earlier this month, when around 1,500 new daily cases were reported. (AP)

