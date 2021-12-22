London [UK], December 22 (ANI): The UK reported 1,06,122 COVID cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, the country has reported 6,43,219 COVID cases. In recent days, the UK is reporting the highest daily infections worldwide following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The country has reported 140 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country's National Health Service and care staff have been extraordinary throughout the pandemic, and are working flat out over the Christmas period getting booster jabs into arms.

Despite the surge in infection, Johnson on Tuesday had said that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans.

"But we are keeping a constant eye on the data and can not rule out any further measures after Christmas. Please continue to be cautious, follow the guidance and get boosted now," Johnson said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The cases of Omicron are surging across the UK and hospitalisations are rising steeply in London.

Amid the jump in infection, the UK ministers have urged the citizen to exercise caution and get vaccinated. (ANI)

