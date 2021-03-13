London [UK], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 5,534 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,253,820, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported another 121 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 125,464. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 23.6 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Meanwhile, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that some 50,000 businesses have signed up for the government's free workplace COVID-19 tests, which the government said is a vital step toward restoring normal life following the pandemic.

Coronavirus infection rate in England has fallen to the lowest level since late September, data from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday.

One in 270 people were infected with the coronavirus in the week ending March 6, down from one in 220 in the previous week, the latest ONS Infection Survey data showed.

On February 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown. The March 8 reopening of schools was the first part of the four-step plan which is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Other parts of Britain, including Wales and Scotland have also unveiled plans to ease the restrictions. (ANI/Xinhua)

