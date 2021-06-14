London [UK], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain reported another 7,490 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,565,813, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another eight coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,904. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 41.5 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 29.7 million have received their second dose across Britain, according to the latest official figures.

Under the British government's roadmap, all legal limits on social contact could be removed on June 21 if the situation goes well. It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14. (ANI/Xinhua)

