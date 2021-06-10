London [UK], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 7,540 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest number since late February, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,535,754.

The country also recorded another six coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,860. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 40.7 million people, or more than three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 28.5 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

The latest data were revealed as more than 1 million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine through the National Health Service (NHS) website on Tuesday, a record high.

The landmark result came on the day that bookings were opened up to those aged 25 to 29. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)