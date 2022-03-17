London [UK], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the UK will send its most advanced air defence system and 100 troops to Poland to bolsters NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range, anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland, protecting her airspace from any further aggression by Russia," Wallace told reporters during his visit to Warsaw, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.

The Sky Sabre air defence system reportedly launches missiles at speeds of 2,300 miles per hour that can target objects as small as a tennis ball, and can be used against planes, drones and rockets.

The lorry-mounted weapon consists of Giraffe radar units and Landceptor missile launcher platforms, from which up to 24 missiles can be simultaneously controlled by a central unit. (ANI/Sputnik)

