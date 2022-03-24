London [UK], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK government will allocate more than 4 million pounds sterling (USD 5.4 million) to the BBC World Service for the information war against Russia, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The UK will also provide an additional GBP 4.1 million for the BBC World Service as part of a cross-government effort to tackle disinformation in Russia and Ukraine, as well as new financial and policing support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes," the statement said.

Also Read | India Sends 5th Consignment of 2,000 Metric Tonnes of Wheat to Afghanistan.

"[The] emergency funding to support its Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region... has been provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and FCDO," it said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said "the BBC... corporation in Russia is far from playing the last role in undermining domestic political stability and security in our country."

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

On March 4, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of a number of publications, including the BBC Russian service. The reason for the restriction was "the purposeful placement on a systematic basis of information materials containing false information about the essence of the special military operation in Ukraine." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)