London [UK], May 3 (ANI): The UK on Sunday (local time) announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that India's fight against increasing coronavirus cases will be reinforced by the new UK government support announcement of additional ventilators in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen generation units the UK sent to India last week.

"The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India," said Johnson.

"I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the UK Government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance. The UK will always be there for India in its time of need," added Johnson.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance have also spoken to their Indian counterparts to provide advice, insight and expertise to the Indian healthcare system as it deals with the world's worse surge in COVID-19 levels.

NHS England is also establishing a clinical advisory group led by Chief People Officer Prerana Isaar to support India's Covid response. The group will work with Indian institutions such as the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences to share experience on managing COVID-19 outbreaks.

The group will include researchers in public and global health, alongside nursing and other health professionals who have experience of the Indian healthcare system.

"This support will help urgently meet some of India's acute needs, particularly oxygen for patients. We are determined to help our Indian friends in their hour of need. We need to all work together to defeat COVID-19. No one is safe until we are all safe," said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

On Tuesday, Johnson will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)