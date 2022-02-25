London [UK], February 25 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that the United Kingdom will work for as long as it takes to ensure the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored, adding that the National flag of Ukraine flies over Downing Street.

"The national flag of Ukraine flies over Downing Street. The United Kingdom will work for as long as it takes to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored," the Prime Minister's Office said in a Tweet.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US Congress Wants To Kick Out Russia From UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, he pledged that the UK will provide further support to Kiev "in the coming days."

"The Prime Minister committed to providing further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days," Johnson's office said in the readout of the telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ready for Talks With Russian President Vladimir Putin, Says 'Let's Sit Down at Negotiation Table To Stop People From Dying'.

According to the statement cited by Sputnik News Agency, Zelenskyy updated Johnson on the most recent developments in Ukraine and the "terrible developments in Kyiv in the early hours of this morning."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

"I would like to address the president of Russia once again ... let us sit down at the negotiation table to stop people dying," Zelenskyy said in a video address, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Zelensky urged European countries to demand stoppage of "the war".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine. They have also imposed heavy sanctions on Russia.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the US will introduce a new wave of sanctions against Russia in a broad effort to isolate Moscow from the global economy.

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from the US financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation's second-biggest bank. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)