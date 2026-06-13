World News | UKPNP Chief Condemns Ban on JKJAAC, Demands Probe into Firing on Leaders in PoJK

Rawalakot [PoJK], June 13 (ANI): Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, has strongly condemned the decision to declare the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) a banned organisation and expressed grave concern over reported firing incidents targeting its leaders in Rawalakot.

In a press statement, Kashmiri described the move as an attempt to suppress a peaceful public movement advocating for fundamental rights, economic justice, and the resolution of public grievances. He said that restricting such a movement through force and legal prohibitions was both regrettable and contrary to democratic principles.

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According to Kashmiri, the JKJAAC has been engaged in a peaceful struggle for the rights of the people for a considerable period. Declaring the organisation illegal, he said, not only undermines democratic values but also disregards the sentiments of the public.

The UKPNP chairman also voiced concern over reported firing incidents involving Action Committee Core Committee member Umar Nazir, Shahzeb, and other leaders in Rawalakot. He demanded an immediate, transparent, and impartial investigation into the incidents, urging authorities to make the findings public and ensure accountability for those responsible.

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Calling for restraint, he urged the government and relevant institutions to adopt dialogue and political engagement instead of confrontation. He stressed that the demands raised by the JKJAAC should be addressed through practical measures to ease growing public unrest in the region.

Referring to the long-standing Kashmir dispute, he stated that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has faced political, social, and humanitarian challenges for nearly eight decades, affecting millions of lives. He emphasised the need for the international community to contribute to efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution to the issue.

He also appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to closely monitor developments in PoJK, safeguard human rights, and support the political aspirations of the Kashmiri people. (ANI)

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