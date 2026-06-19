World News | UKPNP Raises Alarm over Human Rights, Food Shortages and Crackdown on Activists in PoJK

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], June 19 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has alleged a worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), warning of growing public unrest, restrictions on civil liberties, food shortages, and increasing pressure on activists amid the region's ongoing political crisis.

The concerns were raised during an online meeting attended by senior party leaders and representatives from the UK, Europe and PoJK. Discussions focused on recent protest movements, alleged human rights violations, actions against activists, and the broader political situation in the region.

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Participants expressed grave concern over recent incidents that they said had resulted in loss of lives and heightened tensions across PoJK. The party described the situation as deeply alarming and accused the authorities of failing to address mounting public grievances.

A major focus of the meeting was the ongoing movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee. UKPNP leaders argued that public demands could no longer be ignored and warned that the failure to engage with protest leaders risked further escalating the crisis.

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The party also voiced strong concern over what it described as increasing pressure on activists and civil society groups. Speakers maintained that peaceful protest is a democratic right and alleged that attempts to suppress or discredit public movements were aggravating tensions rather than resolving them.

Participants further highlighted reports of food shortages and disruptions in the supply of essential commodities. According to discussions during the meeting, transportation routes have been affected by prolonged sit-ins and restrictions, resulting in delays in the movement of food and daily necessities.

Quoting sources from the region, party leaders alleged that residents of Rawalakot, Kotli and several other districts under Pakistani administration are facing severe restrictions and mistreatment.

They claimed that the transportation of food and essential household supplies has been obstructed due to road blockades and movement restrictions, worsening hardships for local communities.

The UKPNP further alleged that despite the deteriorating situation, international human rights organisations have remained largely silent and have failed to take meaningful notice of the developments in the region.

Leaders warned that continued disruptions to the supply of essential goods, coupled with rising economic pressures, could push vulnerable communities into a deeper humanitarian crisis.

The meeting emphasized that access to food, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement are fundamental rights that must be protected. Participants also raised concerns over alleged harassment, misuse of authority and administrative failures, calling for immediate corrective measures.

Concluding the session, UKPNP leaders said the situation in PoJK requires urgent international attention and a political response, warning that failure to address public concerns could further intensify instability and public discontent across the region. (ANI)

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