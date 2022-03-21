Kyiv [Ukraine], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill extending martial law in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine's parliament said Sunday.

The legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting March 26.

Kyiv imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. (ANI/Xinhua)

