Kyiv, Jun 13 (AP) A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said the strike hit a five-story residential building early Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire. He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing. (AP)

Also Read | ‘We’ll Shut You Down, Raid Homes of Employees’: Jack Dorsey Alleges Indian Government Threatened Twitter During Farmers' Protest (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)