Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Ukraine's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 31,810 in Last 24 Hours

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:08 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Ukraine's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 31,810 in Last 24 Hours
World. (File Image)

Kiev [Ukraine], June 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Ukraine has updated its coronavirus tally by 656 infections to 31,810 in the past 24 hours as the country continues to see an incremental rise in new cases, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday.

On Saturday, the country registered 753 new cases, which is the highest daily increment since the onset of the outbreak in the country. On Sunday, Ukraine reported 648 infections.

Also Read | Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad.

"In the past 24 hours, 656 people have tested positive ... [Another] 12 deaths have been recorded. At the same time, 171 patients have recovered," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

Since the onset of the epidemic, 31,810 people have been infected, including 2,350 children and 5,537 medical workers. A total of 14,253 patients have recovered and 901 have died.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

In another post-Soviet republic, Armenia, the daily coronavirus increase dropped from a record 723 cases on Saturday to 397 on Monday, taking the total to 17,064, the national COVID-19 response center said on Monday.

Another 16 people have died, bringing the toll to 285. A total of 6,276 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The country with a population of nearly 3 million has conducted over 83,6000 coronavirus tests.

Georgia, in turn, reported 15 new cases on Monday, up from 13 infections recorded the day before.

The cumulative tally has risen to 879. Of those infected, 704 patients have recovered and 14 others have died. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement