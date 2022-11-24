Kyiv [Ukraine], November 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on United Nations Security Council to support Ukraine's 'peace formula.' In a virtual address at the UNSC on Wednesday, Zelenskyy stressed that there must not be any room for terror in the world.

"I emphasize once again - it's time to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula! There must be no opportunity left for terror in the world!" Zelenskyy said at the UNSC.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccinated People Now Make Majority of Deaths in US: Report.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is responding to Ukraine's "peace formula" by carrying out a "formula of terror." He emphasised that they expect a strong reaction from the world to "Russia's terror."

Notably, UN Security Council held a meeting on Wednesday after Russia's strikes in Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In his speech, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine expects the reaction of all those who recognize the UN Charter.

Also Read | Lieutenant General Asim Munir Appointed As New Pakistan Army Chief by PM Shahbaz Sharif.

Ukrainian President stressed that Russia carried out missile strikes after he presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office.

"In response to our Peace Formula, Russia is following the steps of its formula of terror," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the UNSC. "The very next day after I proposed the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the G19 summit in Indonesia, we received ten Russian missiles per each point of the Peace Formula," he added.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's peace formula includes "how to restore the full power of the UN Charter violated by Russia, and guarantee the safety of Ukraine, the safety of Europe" and everyone who suffers due to Russia's offensive.

Furthermore, he accused Russia of carrying out a missile strike on the hospital in Zaporizhzhia where the maternity ward was located. He said that Russia conducted almost 70 missiles, which were carried out against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and a residential building was also hit.

"When the temperature is below zero outside, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that hospitals, schools, transport and residential areas have been affected by Russia's missile strikes. According to him, Russia's missile strikes on energy facilities resulted in blackouts in Ukraine and Moldova.

He called for providing a modern and effective air defence and missile defence system to Ukraine. He urged UN Security Council to adopt a resolution condemning "any forms of energy terror." He said that Russia has been making attempts to make UNSC a "platform of rhetoric."

Earlier on November 23, Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said that at least four people have been killed and 34 others have been injured after Russia's missile strike in the region, CNN reported.

As per the CNN report, Kuleba said that five children were among the people who have been injured in missile strikes. He informed that emergency teams and services were working at the site of the attack and that the power supply will be repaired in the "coming hours." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)