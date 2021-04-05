Doha [Qatar], April 5 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Qatar on Monday to meet with the country's monarch and leadership.

"On April 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mrs. Olena Zelenska will pay an official visit to the State of Qatar," a statement from the presidential office said on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

The statement said that Zelenskyy would hold negotiations with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of Qatar Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"The parties will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, agricultural, energy and military-technical spheres, as well as cooperation within international organizations," the statement went on, adding that a number of bilateral documents will be signed after the talks, Sputnik reported.

According to Sputnik, the Ukrainian first lady is also set to meet with Qatar Foundation Chairperson Moza bint Nasser, and wife of the Emir of Qatar Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani.

The relations between the State of Qatar and Ukraine are well-grounded and this year both sides are to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

The year 2017 witnessed an increase in the commercial exchange volume in comparison to 2016. Moreover, in August 2017 within the framework of reducing the distance between the two counties Qatar Airways company launched a new flight between the capital of Ukraine - Kyiv and the capital of the State of Qatar - Doha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)