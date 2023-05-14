Moscow [Russia], May 14 (ANI): Russian forces struck Ukrainian military bases and depots of West-provided weapons in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"Russian forces used long-range high-precision air-launched and sea-launched weapons to inflict a strike in the areas of the Ternopol and Petropavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on Ukrainian military bases and depots of ammunition, weapons and military vehicles that Western countries had supplied," he said.

Konashenkov said all the designated targets were hit and the mission was accomplished, TASS reported.

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, assault units supported by Airborne Troops continue to engage in battles to seize western parts of Artyomovsk. Russian forces have repelled all Ukrainian attacks near Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The enemy made major attempts to breach the defences of our troops to the north and south of Artyomovsk over the past day. All the attacks by Ukrainian units have been repelled. No breaches of Russian defences have been allowed," he said, TASS reported.

