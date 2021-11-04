Kyiv [Ukraine], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian parliament appointed ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov to the post of the defense minister at the president's suggestion on Thursday.

The decision was supported by 273 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Also Read | US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Government in Sudan.

On Wednesday, the parliament dismissed Reznikov from the post of deputy prime minister that he held since March 2020. Reznikov also represents Kiev in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)