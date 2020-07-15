Kiev [Ukraine], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The Ukrainian Parliament voted on Wednesday to set the next local elections for October 25, as the initiative gained the support of 326 parliamentarians and passed the threshold of the required minimum of 226 votes.

However, the elections will not be held on the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics territories that are not under Kiev's control. Elections in the breakaway republics will be scheduled through separate legislation, if the republics "restore Ukraine's full control along the state border," "disarm all the illegal armed formations", "restore constitutional order" and "guarantee the safety of Ukrainian citizens living on the territories uncontrolled by Kiev".

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

The decision comes into effect on the next day after being published in official media. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)